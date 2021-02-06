Way back in September 2020, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Yash Raj Films (YRF) will be announcing details of its 50th anniversary celebrations once cinemas reopen. The iconic production house was founded by Yash Chopra in 1970. It turned 50 in 2020 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, its owner Aditya Chopra decided to postpone the celebrations of YRF 50, as it’s called now, for a later date.

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that the YRF 50 plan will be unveiled very soon, in February-end or early-March 2021! The decision has been taken as the theatres have not only reopened but have also been allowed to function at 100% capacity by the union government since February 1.

A source reveals, “Aditya Chopra revealing the master plan for YRF 50 has been the most awaited announcement in Bollywood. With theatres now operating at 100%, YRF will now roll out their ambitious celebration plan comprising the much anticipated slate announcement that is expected to blow people’s mind! YRF has the biggest slate in Bollywood and they are the only studio to put four new big films in shoot mode in the pandemic!”

The source further adds, “Aditya Chopra had earlier planned YRF 50 announcement to happen at the theatres and he is sticking to that plan. The production house has stood by the theatre owners by not putting any of its films on OTT and it now wants to tell audiences that YRF films are only meant to be big screen experiences. That’s why, this announcement will definitely happen in theatres and the scale of this announcement will wow everyone. A very ambitious plan has been set to motion by Adi and he is holding the cards very close to his chest. So, one can expect the announcement to surprise us all but it is certain that the slate reveal will surely stop the press!”

YRF is expected to announce five new films and also give further information about Prithviraj, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the YRF 50 announcement. “Along with the massive slate, Aditya Chopra will also reveal other big ideas that will earmark how Yash Raj Films, the oldest and the biggest film production company in India, will celebrate their 50th year in business. Several announcements are expected to happen and the blueprint of all these ideas has already been approved by Adi. So, expect nothing but grand ideas,” says the source and signs off.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, was supposed to release on March 20, 2020 but was indefinitely pushed ahead due to the lockdown. It is expected to be the first YRF flick to hit cinemas. The other flick that might release before Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is Bunty Aur Babli 2. It’s the sequel to the 2005 comedy hit Bunty Aur Babli and stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a social comedy, is ready since a long time and is sure to make it to the theatres in 2021. Meanwhile, Prithviraj is a historical, starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood and directed by Dr Chandraprakesh Dwivedi. The other period commercial film in YRF’s kitty is Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor

Besides these films, YRF has also begun the shoot of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Simultaneously, they also got Vicky Kaushal’s film on floors, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Also, there have been reports that Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, will go into production in March. Whether or not these films are also officially announced remains to be seen.

