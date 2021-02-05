Bollywood Hungama

Abhishek Bachchan flies off to Hyderabad to be with his girls

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday on Friday February 5, turned out to be a hectic affair. He shot for a film in the morning. But late afternoon he flew to Hyderabad to be with his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya in Hyderabad.

Aishwarya is in Hyderabad shooting for Mani Ratnam’s new film.

“I am about to board a flight to Hyderabad to join my girls in Hyderabad. They insisted that I join them there and it didn’t take much persuasion on their part to convince me. Of course I wanted to be with them on my birthday,” he told me before taking off.

Abhishek loves a working birthday. “For me the best way of celebrating is to work. A birthday is a birthday. I like to spend my birthday with my family if I can. But it wouldn’t be a happy birthday for me if I’m not working.”

This has been the birthday routine for Abhishek since his debut. “ Every year since I started my career in 1998 I’ve made sure that I’m shooting. I remember I was shooting with J P Dutta Saab on my 23rd birthday. The only year I missed shooting on my birthday was the year when I was in New York promoting Delhi 6. I hope to continue working on all my birthdays.”

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan to play 10th fail Chief Minister in Dasvi; to begin shoot on Feb 22

New notification