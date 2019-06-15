Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.06.2019 | 8:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Saiyami Kher roped in for Anurag Kashyap’s next directorial venture?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saiyami Kher, who made a stellar debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor, is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience with her next offering. It’s learnt that the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has recently floated his new production company, had also announced his next directorial venture.

Saiyami Kher roped in for Anurag Kashyap's next directorial venture?

Although the title and other details of the project have strictly been kept under wraps, the buzz is doing rounds that Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, best known for powerful performances in films like Aanandam, Koode  and  Thottappan, will be playing the lead role. Sources suggest that Saiyami Kher has been recently roped in as the leading lady opposite Mathew.

Saiyami Kher, on the work front, has featured in a Marathi film Mauli with Riteish Deshmukh last year and recently wrapped up Amazon Prime Video’s keenly awaited second season of Breathe.

ALSO READ: Saiyami Kher roped in for Amazon Prime Video’s Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe Season 2

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: After Breathe, Amit Sadh to star…

Box Office - Black Friday for Bollywood as…

Game Over Box Office Prediction - Taapsee…

Anurag Kashyap files an FIR against the…

SHOCKING! Anurag Kashyap shares this ABUSIVE…

Saif Ali Khan opens up on the success of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification