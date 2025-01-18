Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming Netflix film has been postponed after the actor was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence. The incident, which occurred last Thursday, left Khan with multiple injuries. On Friday, he was moved out of the intensive care unit at Lilavati Hospital. Doctors have recommended rest and limited movement for a week, prompting the film’s team to delay the January 20 shoot.

Postponement of the Netflix Historical Drama

The yet-untitled film, directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Nikkhil Advani, was initially slated to begin production on January 20. A set was constructed at Madh Island for the project, which also features Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal. However, following the attack, the team has decided to revert to their original shooting schedule. A report by Mid-Day quoted a crew member saying, “We were initially supposed to start filming in April, but plans were advanced to January. Now, given the circumstances, the shoot will likely resume by March-end or early April, depending on Saif sir’s recovery.”

A Historical Role for Saif Ali Khan

The film is reportedly a historical drama cantered around India’s first general elections, held between October 1951 and February 1952. Saif Ali Khan will portray Sukumar Sen, India’s first Chief Election Commissioner, who played a crucial role in conducting the landmark democratic process. The role is a significant departure for Khan, known for his versatile performances across genres.

Recovery Takes Priority

Saif Ali Khan’s family and collaborators have emphasized the importance of his recovery before resuming work. “The makers want to give Saif sir as much time as he needs to heal,” added the source. Post-recovery, the film’s director and producer will meet with Khan to finalize a new schedule.

