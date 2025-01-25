Mamta Kulkarni, who was facing charges related to a drug case, took to social media to express her happiness as she returned to her hometown Mumbai after years. The actress was away from the country after several charges were pressed against her for her alleged involvement with a drug cartel along with her beau Vicky Goswami. While her return sparked rumours about her returning to movies, the actress has recently shared a statement where she has expressed her desire to give up worldly pleasures and begin a new spiritual journey.

Karan Arjun actress Mamta Kulkarni changes name to Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri; joins Kinnar Akhada

Mamta Kulkarni joins Kinnar Akhada

In a series of videos which have found its way on social media, the actress is seen undergoing rituals of the consecration ceremony wherein she was seen giving up her worldly desires to become a monk. Speaking about her turning into Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan told ANI, “Kinnar Akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She is now named Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years. She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants, as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art.”

Mamta Kulkarni was also seen doing ‘pind dhaan’ as a part of these customs and rituals, with videos of the same going viral across platforms.

Actress reveals her disinterest in rejoining movies

Meanwhile, Mamta Kulkarni has opened to India Today about her future plans, wherein she asserted that she never wanted to return to her country to do movies. “I can't even imagine doing films again. It is absolutely impossible for me now,” she confirmed to India Today. She also opened up about the ritual she underwent at Kumbh Mela, saying, "It's only with the blessings of the Goddess Adishakti that I have been bestowed with this honour. I chose to be a part of the Kinnar Akhada because it represents freedom. There are no restrictions here."

For the unversed, Mamta Kulkarni was one of the most-sought after actress in Bollywood and has featured alongside actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, among others.

