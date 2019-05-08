Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.05.2019 | 10:19 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Student Of The Year 2 Blank De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Kabir Singh
follow us on

Saif Ali Khan makes his television debut with Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saif Ali Khan is all set to make his silver screen debut soon and we couldn’t be more excited! He is all set and raring to go with his web career, with Sacred Games Season 2 releasing soon, but he also has agreed to be a part of a television serial starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover.

According to reports, he will play cupid between the two star crossed lovers. He has a monologue and quite a bit of a part. In fact, Saif has said to have shot for it for about five hours at Mehboob Studios. The part which Saif shot involves Dipika’s character going on a date and Saif’s voiceover for it. The actor has also done voice modulation for the same, it is reported.

Saif is a lot in news because a teaser of his super hit web show is just out and has been creating a lot of buzz. Furthermore, he is working on numerous projects including Jawaani Jaaneman and a movie where he plays a Naga Sadhu, previously titled Hunter.

On personal front, he has been spending a lot of time with Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He even went on a trip to his ancestral property in Pataudi recently.

Also Read: Sacred Games 2: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi return with an intense teaser, Kalki Koechlin & Ranvir Shorey join the gang

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Tabu to reunite with Hum Saath Saath Hain…

Saif Ali Khan’s film, previously titled…

Pooja Entertainment acquires Jawaani Jaaneman

Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan thinks she…

Saif Ali Khan to shed weight for Jawani…

BREAKING: Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor starrer…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification