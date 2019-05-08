Akshay Kumar reportedly donates Rs 1 crore for Cyclone Fani relief fund in Odisha

Odisha is under crisis after being hit by Cyclone Fani that created huge destruction over the weekend. While the celebrities are urging their fans to donate, Akshay Kumar has reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims.

Akshay Kumar has always been someone who has come forward for those in indeed – be it armed forces through Bharat Ke Veer initiative or Kerala and Chennai Floods. This time, the actor has stepped up to donate for the Odisha victims.

With that being said, many Bollywood celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan have taken to social media to urge their fans to donate for Odisha.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has kickstarted the shooting of Sooryavanshi which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film went on floor earlier this week and is set for Eid 2020 release.