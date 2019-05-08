Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.05.2019 | 10:06 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Student Of The Year 2 Blank De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Kabir Singh
follow us on

Akshay Kumar reportedly donates Rs 1 crore for Cyclone Fani relief fund in Odisha

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Odisha is under crisis after being hit by Cyclone Fani that created huge destruction over the weekend. While the celebrities are urging their fans to donate, Akshay Kumar has reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims.

Akshay Kumar reportedly donates Rs 1 crore for Cyclone Fani relief fund in Odisha

Akshay Kumar has always been someone who has come forward for those in indeed – be it armed forces through Bharat Ke Veer initiative or Kerala and Chennai Floods. This time, the actor has stepped up to donate for the Odisha victims.

With that being said, many Bollywood celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan have taken to social media to urge their fans to donate for Odisha.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has kickstarted the shooting of Sooryavanshi which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film went on floor earlier this week and is set for Eid 2020 release.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty reveals Akshay Kumar’s look and other details for Sooryavanshi in this intense photo

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Woah! Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor…

Manoj Bajpayee reunites with Aligarh…

Taapsee Pannu is upset with Air India,…

Apurva Asrani SLAMS National Awards for…

Siddharth takes a sly dig at Akshay Kumar…

Arjun Kapoor REVEALS why Sandeep Aur Pinky…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification