Many actors from the Indian TV industry were shocked as actor-model Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his Andheri apartment on May 22. The news of his untimely demise has left his fans and colleagues grieving the loss of a talented artist. Aditya Singh Rajput gained prominence through his appearance in reality show Splitsvilla 9 and amassed a significant fan following. The circumstances surrounding his death have raised concerns, as initial reports suggest a possible drug overdose. However, the Oshiwara police have stepped in to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Aditya Singh Rajput’s Death: Police break silence amid allegations of drug overdose

Setting the records straight, the Mumbai police has said that it is currently probing the matter. When asked about the reports of an alleged drug overdose, DCP Krishna Kant Upadhyay said, “We are investigating exactly what has happened. So we will update once we get the necessary details." Reportedly, his mortal remains have been taken to Siddharth Hospital and the postmortem report is yet to come. So far, the police had recorded the statement of Aditya’s domestic help, private doctor and watchman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aditya Singh Rajput's sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many expressing their condolences and sharing fond memories of the actor. Known for his charming persona and captivating screen presence, he had carved a niche for himself in the world of television and modelling. His role in "Splitsvilla 9" garnered immense praise, earning him a loyal fanbase that admired his talent and charisma.

