The 23rd edition of the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards is all set to take place on May 26 and 27 at Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi. IIFA Rocks will be taking place on May 26 while the main awards will happen on the next day. Like every year, the best of Bollywood will be celebrated at the grand event. Also like every other edition, some of the biggest celebrities from Bollywood will not only be seen attending the event but also bringing the house down with their performances.

IIFA: Iulia Vantur to be a performer at this year’s edition of the prestigious awards show

Iulia Vantur will be one of the performers during this year’s edition. Sharing the excitement at the development, a statement from the organizers said, “Iulia Vantur is all set to steal the spotlight at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with her performance for the prestigious Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks this year! Watch her set the stage on fire with her dynamic performance.”

In this year’s edition, Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ while Riteish and Genelia will be presented with ‘Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema.’ Manish Malhotra will be bestowed upon with ‘Outstanding Achievement in Fashion and Cinema.’

Apart from Iulia, the other performers for this year’s ceremony include, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

A long list of Bollywood celebrities will be gracing the occasion with their presence. These include Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhushan Kumar, Boney Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Sohail Khan, Boman Irani, Mouni Roy, Ramesh Taurani, R Madhavan, Anees Bazmee, Jayantilal Gada among others.

