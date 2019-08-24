After delivering the blockbuster film Baahubali 2, actor Prabhas is all set to return to the big screen after two years. The actor’s film Saaho will be released in a week. Currently, Prabhas is busy promoting the film across India and on various platforms. Recently, on a TV show, the actor revealed that he likes to sleep a day before the release of his film.

The host of the show, Kapil Sharma prodded him to clarify the rumour about him preferring to sleep a day before the release of his film. Responding to this, the Saaho actor said that he indeed tries to sleep a lot, but he cannot sleep well because of the tension and stress. He said that the rumour is almost right.

Accompanying Prabhas on the show were his Saaho co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Neil also shared a picture from the show on his Instagram and wrote, “Amazing evening spent on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The entire team is simply outstanding.”



Saaho is being shot in three different languages which are Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film has a huge ensemble cast consisting of Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is directed by Sujeeth, presented by T-series and produced by UV Creations. The film is ready to hit the big screen on 30th August 2019.

