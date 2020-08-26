Bollywood Hungama

Ryan Reynolds to co-write and star in Netflix comedy, Upstate

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ryan Reynolds has signed on another film. He is continuing his work Netflix after 6 Underground and Red Notice. The 43-year-old actor will star in and co-write the upcoming Netflix comedy titled Upstate.

Ryan Reynolds to co-write and star in Netflix comedy, Upstate

According to Deadline, "The project reunites Reynolds and August, who last worked together on 2007’s The Nines. They are keeping the plot under wraps. Reynolds and August will be executive producers, Reynolds through his production company Maximum Effort."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds will next star in Free Guy and the sequel of The Hitman's Bodyguard called The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The actor will also team up with Paddington director Paul King for a monster comedy based on Simon Rich's New Yorker short story - Everyday Parenting Tips. Rich will pen the script.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds teams up with Paddington director Paul King for a monster comedy

