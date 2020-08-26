Bollywood Hungama

Tamannaah Bhatia’s parents test positive for COVID-19; actress tests negative 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's parents have been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her social media handle to inform everyone about the same. The Baahubali actress herself has tested negative along with the staff at their house.

“My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessing will put them on the road to recovery,” Tamannaah wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on


Soon after Tamannaah shared the news, colleagues of the actress dropped in the comment section wishing speedy recovery of her parents. “Praying for their quick recovery .. take care dear Tam,” wrote Samantha Akkineni. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Keeping aunty and uncle in my prayers and hoping for their speedy recovery ????????❤️ pls take care Tammy, calling you..”

ALSO READ: Satya Dev and Tamannaah Bhatia paired up for Telugu remake of Kannada superhit Love Mocktail

