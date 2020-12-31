Bollywood Hungama

Rhea Chakraborty to make a comeback in 2021 with film directed by Rumi Jaffrey

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The lately beleaguered Rhea Chakraborty, hounded by the media in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is all set to make a comeback in 2021.

Rhea Chakraborty to make a comeback in 2021 with film directed by Rumi Jaffrey

Writer- director Rumi Jaffrey who was a close friend of Sushant and Rhea says Rhea is recuperating. “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.” Rumi says adding, “Rhea will return to her work early next year.”

Rumi met Rhea and assured her that she would be welcomed in the film industry with open arms. “I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say.”

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty was one of the most searched personalities on Google in 2020 beating Kangana Ranaut

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

