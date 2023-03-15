Turning Point Productions, a new production company helmed by acclaimed director Saket Chaudhary (of Hindi Medium fame), producers Chetan Motiwalla (Welcome to Sajjanpur & Anybody Can Dance 2) and Sanjeev Gupta (Besharam), is all set to announce their maiden project. They've acquired adaptation rights for renowned author Rob Sinclair’s bestselling book "Sleeper 13". While "Sleeper 13" will be Turning Point Productions' first project, the company has plans to produce a slate of films and series that showcase the best of Indian and international storytelling and is committed to creating high-quality, engaging content that resonates with audiences.

Rob Sinclair’s best-selling action-thriller “Sleeper 13” acquired for series adaptation by Turning Point Productions

Sinclair's "Sleeper 13" is an action-packed and gripping thriller which has received critical acclaim for its fast-paced action, intricate plot and well-developed characters. Talking about the project, filmmaker Saket Chaudhary said, "We are excited to bring the visual experience of 'Sleeper 13' to audiences. The novel's complex characters and thrilling storyline make it the perfect material for engaging and high-quality content. We are committed to bringing the best of international storytelling to audiences.”

Talking about collaborating with Turning Point Productions and adapting his story for India, author Rob Sinclair says, "I'm delighted to have agreed on a deal for the screen rights for an Indian language adaption of my bestselling novel Sleeper 13. India has an ever-growing market for TV and film production and this is the first of my novels to be picked up for adaptation in this region. I can’t wait to see the story and my characters transferred into an Indian setting. I’m hugely excited to work with a producer and director as highly regarded as Chetan Motiwalla and Saket Chaudhary, both of whom have a history of acclaimed and successful productions, working with some of India’s biggest actors. I have every confidence that with Chetan and Saket at the helm, a future hit will soon be in the works!"

Talking about the project, producer Chetan Motiwalla said, "We are continuously looking for exciting content that stands out from both a creative and cultural perspective and "Sleeper 13" is an excellent start to our slate of projects. We are excited to work with Rob Sinclair and Orion Publishing on this project and look forward to bringing their bestselling novel to life on screen."

Adding further, producer Sanjeev Gupta said, ""Sleeper 13" is an exciting and ambitious adaptation, and we believe that it will resonate with audiences who crave gripping and suspenseful content."

By acquiring international book rights, Turning Point embarks on a literary journey, unlocking the doors to new worlds and offering a cinematic experience that transcends borders and touches the hearts of audiences across the globe.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.