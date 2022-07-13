On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Ritu Chaudhry Seth of Imlie fame, spoke about the day and what importance it holds in her life. She also got candid on who all she considers her life changing Gurus.

Ritu Chaudhry Seth speaks about her acting Guru on the occasion of Guru Purnima,; says “Acting Guru for me is Life”

Talking about the same, Ritu Chaudhry said, "I feel very blessed because at every turning point in my life where I needed guidance, I've had people placed as teachers to teach me and guide me forward. My parents, my sister, my husband, my daughter, my friends, and even random people who have come in my life for a short period just to take me forward or teach me something new. So, in that way I'm very thankful for having such people in my life. I haven't had a specific Guru but these are the people that I consider my Gurus. Also, all the directors that I've worked with are so good and I consider them also as my Gurus"

The actress also shared about her acting guru, "Acting Guru for me is Life. I observe life, people around me and that has taught me a lot about acting, emotions and its portrayal."

Lastly, the actress shared the life changing advice she has got which has helped her evolve as an actor. "The life changing advice that I've received in my career is that come to the set everyday as a new comer, how much ever you might know. Come, absorb and learn every single day as if you know nothing and that is the only way you will grow as an actor," she concluded.

