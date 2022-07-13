comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.07.2022 | 9:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Rocketry – The Nambi effect show gets stopped midway in Kolkata; R Madhavan takes to Twitter to calm angry audience

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

R Madhavan starrer multi-lingual Rocketry – The Nambi Effect seems to have gathered its own share of fans and has been maintaining its stand in the box office. The film, which released a few weeks ago, continues to entice movie-goers and one such movie time suffered a massive mishap when the screening of the film was stopped mid-way.

Rocketry – The Nambi effect show gets stopped midway in Kolkata; R Madhavan takes to Twitter to calm angry audience

A theatre in Kolkata had to stop the screening of the movie owing to certain issues. However, followed by the incident, the staff in the theatre had to face the wrath of the movie-goers. The angry audience kept screaming at them, so much so, that they demanded a refund for making them wait to restart the movie. The video of the same went viral on social media. When R Madhavan came across the same on Twitter, the actor decided to take to the platform to humbly request the theatre audience to calm down.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “There must have been a genuine reason and cause . Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon.all the love ” Here have a look at the post and the video:

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect also marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan. The film features Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in special appearances in its different versions. Also starring Simran, Rajit Kapoor, Kartik Mani, among others, the film is based on the real life story of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and released on July 1.

Also Read: “We’ve actually shown a part of Nambi Narayanan’s torture and interrogation”, says R. Madhavan about Rocketry

More Pages: Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection , Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Johnny Depp settles City of Lies assault and…

Heartbreaking story of Nitu Chandra; “I was…

TWICE announce new mini album BETWEEN 1&2…

James Franco to star in post-World War II…

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya take off for a…

Sonam Kapoor baby shower invites are here!…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification