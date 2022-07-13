R Madhavan starrer multi-lingual Rocketry – The Nambi Effect seems to have gathered its own share of fans and has been maintaining its stand in the box office. The film, which released a few weeks ago, continues to entice movie-goers and one such movie time suffered a massive mishap when the screening of the film was stopped mid-way.

Rocketry – The Nambi effect show gets stopped midway in Kolkata; R Madhavan takes to Twitter to calm angry audience

A theatre in Kolkata had to stop the screening of the movie owing to certain issues. However, followed by the incident, the staff in the theatre had to face the wrath of the movie-goers. The angry audience kept screaming at them, so much so, that they demanded a refund for making them wait to restart the movie. The video of the same went viral on social media. When R Madhavan came across the same on Twitter, the actor decided to take to the platform to humbly request the theatre audience to calm down.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “There must have been a genuine reason and cause . Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon.all the love ” Here have a look at the post and the video:

There must have been a genuine reason and cause . Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon.all the love 🚀🚀🙏🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/MPPMh6e9b3 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 10, 2022

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect also marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan. The film features Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in special appearances in its different versions. Also starring Simran, Rajit Kapoor, Kartik Mani, among others, the film is based on the real life story of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and released on July 1.

Also Read: “We’ve actually shown a part of Nambi Narayanan’s torture and interrogation”, says R. Madhavan about Rocketry

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.