Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.07.2021 | 4:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh to grace the stage of Super Dancer Chapter 4 as guest judges in Shilpa Shetty’s place

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shilpa Shetty Kundra left Super Dancer 4 mid-way owing to Raj Kundra's controversy and it doesn't seem that she may join the show anytime soon. It is said that Power couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh may visit the sets of Super Dancer 4 as guest judges after Karisma Kapoor. They will fill in Shilpa Shetty's place for this weekend. Riteish and Genelia or the makers are yet to give their confirmation on the same, but it is speculated that Sony Tv may upload a promo soon with the duo.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh to grace the stage of Super Dancer Chapter 4 as guest judges in Shilpa Shetty's place

According to the reports the couple has given their nod to the makers as they immensely love the show. The audience is in for a great thrill this weekend as the couple is known for their playful and energetic chemistry. The audiences are liking the concept of introducing a new guest judge every weekend because they create different vibes and aura altogether.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been restricting herself from media appearances and shows after Raj’s arrest. The 46-year-old actress posted a note on surviving challenges and also requested her fans to watch Hungama 2 only to get massively trolled. She made a comeback in Bollywood with Hungama 2 opposite Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash.

Also Read: Genelia Deshmukh ups the fashion ante as she pairs off leather pants with formal shirt

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shahid Kapoor's Sunny is actually a reworked…

No Sita Maa yet, says writer Vijayendra…

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she was not a…

Krishna Shroff reveals getting emotional…

Complaint filed against Kareena Kapoor Khan,…

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification