Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza are expected to come together on the big screen after a long break. The couple, who made their debut together with Tujhe Meri Kasam, will be returning together almost a decade later after their last film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012. The film, titled Mister Mummy features Riteish Deshmukh as a pregnant man and the release date of the film has been postponed. Now, the film is expected to release on November 18.

Readers would be aware that Mister Mummy was expected to release on November 11. However, now that the release date has been shifted for a week later, the film will clash with the much anticipated Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Drishyam 2. The suspense thriller franchise, directed by Abhishek Pathak, bears resemblance with the second instalment of the Mohanlal film that released in 2021. The second instalment of the Hindi film franchise will also feature Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

On the other hand, the trailer of Mister Mummy released a few days ago and it features Genelia Dsouza and Riteish Deshmukh as two pregnant individuals as the latter deals with challenges of a man carrying a baby with Mahesh Manjrekar as their doctor. The comedy, directed by Shaad Ali, is produced by T-Series.

