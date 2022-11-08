comscore

Here’s the real story why the Tiger Shroff – Karan Johar film Screw Dheela was called off

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Screw Dheela, a full-on actioner was announced in July 2022 by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Nothing more was heard of it after the announcement. There were rumours that Tiger and Karan could not agree on Tiger’s remuneration. And it so happens that those rumours are for once true, absolutely true.

An insider tells me, “After Student Of The Year 2 which turned to be a damp squib, Karan suggested that Tiger and Dharma Productions get together for a full-on action film. Tiger was very excited. He refused to discuss money with Karan.”

A few days later, Karan got the shock of his life when Tiger’s team informed Karan that the remuneration would be Rs 30 crores. “Karan tried to explain to Tiger’s team that after the pandemic and the recession no producer can afford such star prices. But they wouldn’t budge. So Karan had no option but to call off the project,” says the source.

It is time Bollywood stars realized that squeezing producers for unrealistic fees is killing the goose that lays the golden back.

Slash your fees the recession will end.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff lifting dumbbells effortlessly in THIS video is all you need for workout motivation, watch

More Pages: Screw Dheela Box Office Collection

