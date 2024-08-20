Riteish Deshmukh has strongly condemned the sexual assault of two minor girls, aged three and four, by a male school staff member in Badlapur.

Riteish Deshmukh demands justice for Badlapur sex assault victims: “Harshest punishment needs to be given to this demon”

Riteish Deshmukh has raised his voice in response to reports of two young girls, aged three and four, being sexually assaulted at a school in Badlapur, Thane. The actor expressed his outrage on Twitter, stating that the offender should face the "harshest punishment."

“As a parent am absolutely disgusted, pained and raging with anger!! Two 4 year old girls were sexually assaulted by the male cleaning staff member of the school. Schools are supposed to be as safe a place for kids as their own homes. Harshest punishment needs to be given to this demon. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his times gave the guilty what they deserved - Chaurang- we need these laws back in action.”

Two 4 year old girls were sexually assaulted by the male cleaning staff member of the school. Schools are supposed to be as safe a place for kids as their own homes. Harshest punishment needs to be given to this… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 20, 2024

There were reports of sexual molestation involving two kindergarten girls in the school restroom. Sources claim that on August 12, the girls informed their parents about the assault. The suspects were arrested on August 17.

Sections 65(2) (rape of a girl under twelve years of age), 74 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 75 (sexual harassment offenses), and 76 (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act provided the legal grounds for the accused’s arrest.

