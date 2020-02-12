Bollywood Hungama

Richa Chadha plays politician in Subhash Kapoor’s next Madam Chief Minister

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ahead of Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul starring Aamir Khan, director Subhash Kapoor had enough time to shoot another film headlined by Richa Chadha. Starring as a politician, the Richa Chadha film is titled Madam Chief Minister.

Richa Chadha plays politician in Subhash Kapoor's next Madam Chief Minister

The actress shot in Lucknow all through November and December in a straight start to finish 40-day schedule. Subhash, who was a journalist, has created an anecdotal political drama and owing to his prior experience in the field it was a crackling script that immediately drew Richa in. He had been working on the script for many years and Richa was an obvious choice given that she is amongst the few well-articulated, politically and socially aware actresses of our time.

Richa says, "Happy to announce that our labour of love 'Madam Chief Minister' has been announced. My toughest part yet, I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with particularly witty Subhash Sir and with the splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla.

Madam Chief Minister also features Akshay Oberoi, Shubhrajyoti, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla. The film is scheduled for July 17, 2020 release.

Meanwhile, Subhash Kapoor has begun prep for Mogul.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha reveals her first look from her next, an intense love drama

