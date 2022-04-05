Harrison Ford is returning to scripted television in a regular role for the first time in nearly three decades in Shrinking. The Star Wars actor will star opposite Jason Segel in the 10-episode comedy series from Apple TV+ and Warner Bros.

As Deadline reports, Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own. Harrison Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, a down-to earth, sharp as a tack “blue collar shrink,” blunt but with an ever-present twinkle.

The report describes Ford's Phil as “Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.”

The upcoming comedy series is written and executive produced by Segel and Ted Lasso’s co-creator/executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and star/writer/producer Brett Goldstein. Announced in October, it is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Productions. Executive producers also include Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

Shrinking will be the first series with regular role for Ford in his career. He made a few guest appearances on TV series in the 1960s and ’70s. He is best known for roles as Han Solo in the Star Wars saga and the titular archeologist and adventurer in the Indiana Jones franchise, which he reprises in 2023’s Indiana Jones 5 as well as roles in the films Blade Runner, The Fugitive, Witness, and Patriot Games.

