Kangana Ranaut made her hosting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp in February this year. The show is definitely making headlines with contestants locked up in jail type setup. The actress, infact, claims that she is a 'superstar host' unlike Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh.

Kangana Ranaut says she is ‘superstar host’ of Lock Upp; calls Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh ‘unsuccessful hosts’

Kangana Ranaut penned a long note on Monday which read, “Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, Salman Khan ji, and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a superstar host… privileged to be in this league.”

“I wish I didn’t have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don’t mind… if I can stand up for everyone else I can stand up for myself also… it is wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation #lockupp,” the Manikarnika actress added.

A few days ago, she took a dig at Karan Johar as Lock Upp crossed 200 million views. “As lock up hits 200M views …. Sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella /papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya, tere rone ke din as gaye papa jo,” she wrote.

Lock Upp recently saw Karanvir Bohra and designer Saisha Shinde's return to the reality show whereas Nisha Rawal was evicted.

