The Covid-19’s second wave was much more extreme than the first wave. While the cases in the first wave didn’t even cross the 1 lakh mark, in the second wave, the peak was reached only after going past the 4 lakh mark. Since then, the cases have reduced considerably in most parts of the country. Yet, no one was prepared for the fact that cinemas will be allowed to reopen in June. This decision has been taken by the governments of Maharashtra and Punjab. A few other states are expected to follow suit in the coming days. This prompted the makers of Bellbottom to make a surprise announcement on June 15. Its lead actor Akshay Kumar surprised everyone by tweeting that the period action thriller will hit cinemas as early as next month, on July 27.

As expected, it led to a wave of cheer and excitement among trade, industry and fans. However, a section of people also wondered why the film is releasing on a Tuesday instead of Friday. No festival or holiday is falling on July 27. And yet, the makers have gone in for a mid-week release.

An industry insider revealed, “The reason is simple. 2+7 = 9. And as we all know, 9 is Akshay Kumar’s lucky number. Hence, the decision was taken to release Bellbottom on July 27, despite it being a Tuesday.”

When asked if there’ll be only paid previews or will it be a full-day release, the insider replied, “The decision hasn’t been taken yet. But probably, they are looking for a full-day release.”

A trade expert says, “Mid-week releases usually happen on a Wednesday or Thursday. Tuesday release is rare. The last time it happened was 9 years ago, when Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardaar released on Tuesday, November 13. But that’s because it was the day of Diwali. Then last year, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari came out in cinemas on a Sunday but that’s because it was post-Diwali and it was the first big film to release after a gap. But in the case of Bellbottom, there’s neither Diwali nor Eid on July 27. I guess the makers are quite confident about the product.”

Bellbottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and besides Akshay Kumar, it also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain. It was one of the first Bollywood films to be shot post-pandemic.

