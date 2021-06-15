Bollywood Hungama was first to report that Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom will have a theatrical release. Today, the actor confirmed the same. He took to social media to share a video of his character while announcing the date - July 27.

"I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July ✈️," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, June 15.

The eagerly awaited suspenseful spy drama based on true events is now ripe for release and cinema lovers who are longing to throng back to theatres have blocked their calendars. Notably, this will be the first Akshay Kumar starrer to enjoy a theatrical release this year. For the fans who have been waiting to see Akshay in a vintage action avatar, in a film that promises grand international locations, 80's nostalgia and breath-taking sequences, this announcement is a dream come true and a silver lining that will light up the gloomy entertainment space in 2021.

Bollywood Hungama earlier reported, "Bell Bottom was earlier supposed to release in April 2021. It was one of the first films to be wrapped during the pandemic last year. With the second wave hitting the nation, and the theatres being shut again, the makers felt it was better to wait until the situation got better. Akshay Kumar and the Bhagnanis had lucrative offers from digital streaming services for a digital premiere; however, Vashu Bhagnani is keen to release the film in theatres. Both Vashu and Akshay want to support and revive the exhibition sector. Hence, they are inclined towards the theatrical release in order to revive the cinemas."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller was shot extensively in Scotland. It is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

