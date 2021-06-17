In November last year we saw the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which marked the start of big ticket Bollywood productions opting for an OTT release in view of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, received mixed response from the audience. Now, a few months after its release, we hear that Tusshar Kapoor, who was one of the producers of the film, is all set to announce his next production venture. If that wasn’t all, reports are that Tusshar will also feature in the film.

Confirming the same, a well-placed industry insider informed Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, Tusshar Kapoor has finalized a project and all the details as well; he will be making an official announcement in the coming couple of weeks. But right now it is still too early to speculate about the details of film.” Prod the source for more details and he adds, “Shabina Khan will be co-producing the venture with Tusshar, and interestingly the actor will also feature in the film.”

While, details of the story of the film, is currently unavailable, with an announcement on the card in the coming weeks, it will be a wait and watch game.

