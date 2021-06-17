Bollywood Hungama

“Not getting back to work anytime soon”, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is far away from Mumbai in his hometown Budhana in Uttarakhand says he has no intentions of getting back to work anytime soon. “I know the lockdown is being eased in Mumbai and that shooting is being resumed. We are allowed to shoot from 9 am to 4 pm. That’s good news. But I am not sure whether it is the right time yet to get back to shooting,” says Nawaz who feels more at peace with himself than ever before.

“Here at home I am able to do the things that I can never do in Mumbai, like farming my own land, and growing vegetables. I’ve worked enough in the past few years. I can take it easy for as long as I want. I know there is a truckload of work waiting for me. But until I feel safe I can’t return to shooting. My heart is not,” confesses Nawaz.

His pending assignments include his brother Shamas’ directorial Bole Chudiya. “From 2020 to April 2021, I completed two films Sangeen and Jogira Sa Ra Ra. I also finished a major portion of my brother Shamas’ film Bole Chudiya, shot a music video and sang and shot for a song in Bole Chudiyan. I also shot for seven ads. This is enough work for the year. Even if I don’t get to work for the rest of the year I am okay with it.”

