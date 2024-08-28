Delivery apps today have become an indispensable part of our lives, not just to order meals from restaurants but also to buy groceries and household items. All the major players in this sector are growing and hence, it’s no surprise that these platforms are getting investors and stakeholders in hordes. It has come to light that mega star Amitabh Bachchan has got associated with Swiggy.

Family office of Amitabh Bachchan picks up a stake in Swiggy

As per a report in The Economic Times dated August 28, the family office of Amitabh Bachchan has picked up a small stake in Swiggy. The report further states that his office has bought shares held by the food-delivery and quick-commerce firm’s employees and early investors. However, there are no details available on the financials involved.

Besides being an actor, Amitabh Bachchan is known to make the correct investments. In October 2013, The Times of India reported that the value of the stocks invested by Big B in Just Dial shot up by nearly 10,190% in a short span of four months. This increased the value of his shares to Rs 6.45 crore from its original investment of Rs 6.27 lakh.

In 2022, The Economic Times did a story that Amitabh's patience to hold a smallcap stock for the long term is paying off as the share price of DP Wires jumped over 5 times since 2017 when it got listed on the NSE SME exchange. The story further stated that in the past, Big B also held shares of Fineotex, Birla Pacific Medspa and Neuland Labs.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was also in the news when he purchased apartments in Borivali worth nearly Rs 7 crores from Incline Realty, a subsidiary of Oberoi Realty. It created a buzz in the Mumbai property market as it was rare to see a celeb buying a residence in a suburb like Borivali and away from prime areas like Bandra, Andheri, Juhu etc.

Around the same time, he also bought three office properties spread across three floors in Oshiwara. A few months before this purchase, Amitabh Bachchan acquired a land parcel in Alibaug to build a sea-facing luxury villa for over Rs. 10 crores.

