Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.05.2020 | 6:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Re-broadcast of Ramayan smashes world record with 7.7 crore viewers

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Re-broadcast of Ramayan smashes world record with 7.7 crore viewers

Amid nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, Doordarshan opted to re-air some of the classics like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan among others. And as it turns out, Ramanand Sagar's mythological series broke major records.

Re-broadcast of Ramayan smashes world record with 7.7 crore viewers

As per DD India, the re-broadcast of the show broke the world record with 7.7 crore viewers on April 16. "Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April," the official handle tweeted.

Ramayan consisted of 78 episodes and was based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. It first aired on January 25, 1987 and concluded on July 31,1988. Till June 2003, the show was the most watched mythological serial in the world, according to Limca Book of Records..

The show starred Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, Dara Singh as Hanuman among others.

ALSO READ: Should Ramayan actors receive royalty? Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Moti Sagar react

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

"How can I begin to feel alone when millions…

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Film and…

Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

Actor Rishi Kapoor passes away, Amitabh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification