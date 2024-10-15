In a significant move to bolster cyber security awareness and combat the rising tide of cybercrimes in the country, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed popular actress Rashmika Mandanna as the 'National Ambassador for Promoting Cyber Safety'. Rashmika will spearhead nationwide cyber awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public on various cybercrime threats, including online fraud, deepfake videos, cyber bullying, and AI-generated malicious content.

Rashmika Mandanna gets appointed as the National Ambassador for promoting cyber safety

Commenting on her new role, Rashmika Mandanna stated, "Cybercrime is a dangerous and pervasive threat that affects individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. As someone who has experienced this, I am dedicated to raising awareness about these issues and promoting the message of cyber safety to drive positive change. It is crucial that we come together to combat these threats and protect our digital spaces."

As a victim of cybercrime herself, Rashmika Mandanna has experienced the disturbing impact after a deepfake video of the actress circulated online, leading her to publicly address the issue and raise awareness. The actress reached out to her social media fam earlier on October 15 to share this news and posted about it on her official handle on Instagram saying, “We live in a digital age, and cybercrime is at an all-time high. As someone who’s experienced its impact, I believe it’s time for stricter measures to protect our online world.” She urged her fans to join her in the new campaign and added, “Let’s unite to build a safer cyberspace for ourselves and future generations. I want to bring awareness and protect as many of you as possible from cybercrimes so as I take on the role of brand ambassador for I4C.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



Rashmika's appointment comes at a time when cybercrime rates are escalating, with new forms of digital threats emerging rapidly. The Ministry of Home Affairs is confident that her influence and commitment to the cause will significantly contribute to the national campaign against cybercrime, ultimately helping to create a safer and more secure digital environment for all citizens.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna reunite and it is not for a film; turn brand ambassadors for Birla Opus Paints

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.