Raj Kundra has filed a formal police complaint following defamatory claims made against him in a news article and a YouTube channel, which linked him to an illegal immigration case involving Riya Barade. The Juhu Police Station has registered a case against the authors of these reports under Section 356(3) of the Bharruya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. The complaint, filed based on court orders, aims to address what Kundra describes as deliberate attempts to tarnish his reputation.

Raj Kundra files police complaint against media for false links to illegal immigration case

Kundra expressed his frustration, stating, "I have been compelled by the media to take this step. On multiple occasions, they have tarnished my image by publishing false and defamatory statements. Despite sending takedown notices and allowing them to retract, no action was taken. My matter is subjudice, I have been fighting in court for my discharge. It's been three years in which three judges have changed. Whilst it’s frustrating I have full faith in the law. I don’t deserve to be pronounced guilty in a trial by the media." He emphasized that his decision to escalate the matter legally was driven by the failure of the media outlets to respond to his takedown notices.

The court has granted permission to the Juhu Police to investigate the case and file an FIR against those responsible. This signals the start of a thorough investigation into the matter, which Kundra hopes will restore his reputation and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Kundra's ongoing legal battle is a reflection of the relentless growing tension between public figures and media outlets regarding the spread of unverified and potentially damaging information. Kundra remains confident in the judiciary's ability to ensure justice is served, while also hoping this action serves as a precedent for responsible reporting.

