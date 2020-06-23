Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 23.06.2020 | 5:21 PM IST

Rashami Desai to shoot for the finale of Naagin 4!

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was recently announced that Rashami Desai’s role as Shalakha will be considered as a cameo since Naagin 4 will go off-air after a banger finale episode. The show starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles will no longer continue but, season 5 of this supernatural show will begin almost immediately. The lockdown has put a halt on shoots but, there are reports that the shoots might resume soon.



A source close to Rashami Desai revealed that she will be a part of the finale episode of Naagin 4. It’s time for all the Rashami fans to rejoice since they will get to see her play Shalakha again. The shot will take place post June 26 if things are all put in place and the crew will ensure that the guidelines placed by the government are abided by. We tried getting in touch with Rashami but the Bigg Boss 13 diva remained unavailable for comment.

How excited are you to see Rashami Desai back in action as Shalakha? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Rashami Desai tries to watch solar eclipse and her mother’s reaction is the story of every desi household

