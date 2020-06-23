Hollywood actor Megan Fox has released a long statement regarding the current discussion that has emerged that Transformers director Michael Bay sexualized her on-screen when she was underage. An interview that Megan gave in 2009 on Jimmy Kimmel Live that went viral recently she spoke about an extra in Bay's Bad Boys II at the age of 15.

Fans have come out in support of Megan Fox stating she did not get fare chance to show her talent since Michael Bay sexualized her very early on her career and she got stereotyped. The netizens even cancelled Transformers' executive producer Steven Spielberg, to be canceled. But, the actress has come out with her full statement and said that she was “was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner.”

Here is what she said in her Instagram stories:

"I know that a discussion has erupted online surrounding some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society in general.

While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being projected…

I was around 15 or 16 years old when I was an extra in Bad Boys II. There are multiple interviews where I shared the anecdote of being chosen for the scene and the conversations that took place surrounding it. It’s important to note however that when I auditioned for Transformers I was 19 or 20.

I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s Ferrari’s during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar.

So as far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to ‘wash’ or work on someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script.

I hope that whatever opinions are formed around these episodes will at least be seeded in the facts of the events.

Please hear me when I thank you for your support. But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.

There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart.

But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner.

I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm."

In 2007, Megan Fox starred in the blockbuster action film Transformers, which became her breakout role. She reprised her role in the 2009 sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

