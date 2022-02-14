Three men, including rapper Kodak Black, were reportedly injured in a shooting outside the after-party following a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles Friday night.The incident occurred after a fight erupted outside the restaurant hosting the post-concert event.

The police confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the victims were hospitalized after being struck by bullets. They are currently in stable condition. Another publication later reported that 24-year-old Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was one of the men injured.

Following Bieber's performance at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center and Revolve's Homecoming Weekend event earlier in the evening, a fight broke out on the street outside the after-party venue, a restaurant called The Nice Guy, at about 2:45 a.m. PT. A video of the incident was released, which showed rappers Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby talking outside the restaurant. Kodak Black can be seen in the fight that took place moments before shots were fired. The clip does not show how the fight broke out.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the victims — three men aged 19, 24 (Kodak Black), and 60 — were taken to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

The after-party did not have any official affiliation with Bieber's concert. The two-day event was meant to celebrate sports, fashion, entertainment and music ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Homecoming Weekend was planned to host a series of high-profile performers through Saturday evening.

As per Variety, Justin Bieber performed a 30-minute set to a crowd of about 1,500 individuals, with Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan and Scooter Braun among those in attendance. The performance wrapped around midnight. The after-party reportedly hosted Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby and Kodak Black, though it remains uncertain whether these celebrities were still in attendance when the shooting occurred.

No suspect has been arrested currently.

