Amazon Prime Video today announced local adaptations of the international hit series, Modern Love. Launching in three Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the series will be titled Modern Love: Mumbai, Modern Love: Chennai, and Modern Love: Hyderabad. The series will feature adaptations of stories from the eponymous column, with each episode designed to take audiences on a heartwarming journey of discovering love through stories of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, familial love, love towards ones’ friends, and love that emerges out of kindness among others. The anthology series is slated to release in 2022.

“Love knows no boundaries, it’s a universal language understood by all,” said James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios. “Modern Love is an ode to love in its varied forms. We have seen audiences across the world relate with the stories from our US show, and we feel India’s diverse culture organically lends itself to the series. We’re confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers.”

“India is the land of love – and with our Indian adaptions we are aiming at taking stories of love that are rooted in Indian soil to audiences across India and the world,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. “The series which will be made across multiple languages will explore the countless shades of love. While these heartwarming stories are adapted from the famous New York Times column, they’re quintessentially Indian at heart, with the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad serving as the perfect canvas. We’re truly excited to bring these incredible stories to our customers across India and the world.”

Daniel Jones, editor of Modern Love at The New York Times, said, “India is a country where love in its various forms is at the center of its cultural fabric. It is exciting and an honour to see these stories of love being adapted for the Indian versions of the show. We’re thrilled with the appreciation Modern Love has received worldwide. These Indian adaptions are in our own way, a little love letter to India, as well as a testament to the universal appeal of love as an emotion.”

Bollywood Hungama earlier reported that Amazon Prime Video is working on a romantic comedy anthology that brings together six unique and critically acclaimed directors of the Hindi cinema. The streaming giant has got on board filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj (Haider, Maqbool), Hansal Mehta (Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story), Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha), Shonali Bose (The Sky Is Pink), Anjali Menon (Bangalore Days), and Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things) to direct six unique stories about the joys and tribulations of love. The project is the Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime Video's hit American anthology, Modern Love that was inspired by the real-life personal essays from the popular The New York Times weekly column of the same name.

However, the Indian adaptation of the John Carney anthology will have original love stories set in India. The makers are only retaining the theme and title from the American anthology and will feature fresh stories taking place in different parts of India. An ensemble of well-known and talented actors are being brought on board this ambitious project that explores love in its multitude of forms - including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love.

