South Korean group CRAVITY will reportedly halt their scheduled activities as seven of its members namely Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently under quarantine.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the agency of the group, Starship Entertainment, issued an official statement on February 12, to inform about the group members' health and their future schedule. “Hello, this is Starship Entertainment. We are informing you about Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin testing positive for COVID-19 and [the group’s] future schedule,” the statement began.

“On the evening of February 11 (Friday), Taeyoung showed symptoms of a fever, so all the members tested themselves using self-test kits,” the statement continued. “[The results of] Hyeongjun’s self-test kit came out positive, so all the members immediately visited the hospital for PCR testing. As a result, Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin were diagnosed with COVID-19.”

The statement further read, “All CRAVITY members received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and they have been participating in their schedules after testing themselves with self-test kits and checking their negative results.”

The statement then mentioned that the members currently have no major symptoms other than fever and sore throat and they’re awaiting further directions from concerned authorities following their PCR test results. “The members who have tested positive are being quarantined at home for treatment and rest, while Woobin and Wonjin, who tested negative, are in self-quarantine,” statement continued.

Further updating on the group’s schedule and album release, the agency said, “CRAVITY will immediately halt their scheduled activities and focus on treatment. In consideration of the artists’ health and self-quarantine period, we would like to inform you that the release of the promotional content of CRAVITY’s album LIBERTY: IN OUR COSMOS, which is Part 2 [of their first album], and the album release on February 22 have been postponed. We will give you an update about the comeback schedule later.”

The statement concluded by saying, “We apologize for causing concern to the fans and authorities, and we will follow the guidelines of the disease control authorities and do our best for the recovery and safety of the CRAVITY members. Thank you.”

CRAVITY is a South Korean group which is composed of nine members: Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin. The group debuted on April 14, 2020, with their extended play Hideout: Remember Who We Are.

