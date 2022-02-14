comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.02.2022 | 11:04 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

K-pop group CRAVITY halt activities after 7 members test positive for Covid-19; release of ‘LIBERTY: IN OUR COSMOS’ album postponed

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean group CRAVITY will reportedly halt their scheduled activities as seven of its members namely Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently under quarantine.

K-pop group CRAVITY halt activities after 7 members test positive for Covid-19; release of ‘LIBERTY: IN OUR COSMOS’ album postponed

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the agency of the group, Starship Entertainment, issued an official statement on February 12, to inform about the group members' health and their future schedule. “Hello, this is Starship Entertainment. We are informing you about Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin testing positive for COVID-19 and [the group’s] future schedule,” the statement began.

“On the evening of February 11 (Friday), Taeyoung showed symptoms of a fever, so all the members tested themselves using self-test kits,” the statement continued. “[The results of] Hyeongjun’s self-test kit came out positive, so all the members immediately visited the hospital for PCR testing. As a result, Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin were diagnosed with COVID-19.”

The statement further read, “All CRAVITY members received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and they have been participating in their schedules after testing themselves with self-test kits and checking their negative results.”

The statement then mentioned that the members currently have no major symptoms other than fever and sore throat and they’re awaiting further directions from concerned authorities following their PCR test results. “The members who have tested positive are being quarantined at home for treatment and rest, while Woobin and Wonjin, who tested negative, are in self-quarantine,” statement continued.

Further updating on the group’s schedule and album release, the agency said, “CRAVITY will immediately halt their scheduled activities and focus on treatment. In consideration of the artists’ health and self-quarantine period, we would like to inform you that the release of the promotional content of CRAVITY’s album LIBERTY: IN OUR COSMOS, which is Part 2 [of their first album], and the album release on February 22 have been postponed. We will give you an update about the comeback schedule later.”

The statement concluded by saying, “We apologize for causing concern to the fans and authorities, and we will follow the guidelines of the disease control authorities and do our best for the recovery and safety of the CRAVITY members. Thank you.”

CRAVITY is a South Korean group which is composed of nine members: Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin. The group debuted on April 14, 2020, with their extended play Hideout: Remember Who We Are.

Also Read: K-pop group ENHYPEN’s Sunoo’s radio show as DJ postponed as he tests positive for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 15 sets catches fire in Mumbai;…

Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen…

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and their…

REVEALED: Shoot of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to release on…

K-pop group SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo tests…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification