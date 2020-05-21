Ranvir Shorey was heading to the hospital with his driver and house help’s husband when she was admitted in the hospital for her delivery. The hospital asked her to bring her husband before they went ahead with any procedure on her causing them to leave for the hospital. However, in a twisted turn of events, the cop in charge at one of the checkpoints claimed that the delivery of a child is not an emergency and hence held these three men back in their car for over 8 hours.

In a series of tweets, Ranvir Shorey explained just how bad this experience was and it was surprising to most of us since Mumbai Police is known for their cordial behaviour. The first tweet reads, “@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise.”

@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Saddened and disappointed that the transgression and highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car, and an FIR against my innocent driver. Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints . @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

On the brighter side, thanks for getting me out of the house. It’s been a while.

PS: I’m still waiting at the police station. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Exhausted. Thanks for listening, y’all. Gnite. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Things escalated soon and Aaditya Thackeray was involved along with the police.

