Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.05.2020 | 2:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ranvir Shorey gets held up for over 8 hours with house help’s husband after cop claims that delivery of a child is not an emergency

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Ranvir Shorey gets held up for over 8 hours with house help’s husband after cop claims that delivery of a child is not an emergency

Ranvir Shorey was heading to the hospital with his driver and house help’s husband when she was admitted in the hospital for her delivery. The hospital asked her to bring her husband before they went ahead with any procedure on her causing them to leave for the hospital. However, in a twisted turn of events, the cop in charge at one of the checkpoints claimed that the delivery of a child is not an emergency and hence held these three men back in their car for over 8 hours.

Ranvir Shorey gets held up for over 8 hours with house help’s husband after cop claims that delivery of a child is not an emergency

In a series of tweets, Ranvir Shorey explained just how bad this experience was and it was surprising to most of us since Mumbai Police is known for their cordial behaviour. The first tweet reads, “@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise.”

Things escalated soon and Aaditya Thackeray was involved along with the police.

Also Read: Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey file for divorce after five years of separation

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas reacts…

Actor Zayed Khan to be relaunched by father…

Suniel Shetty reveals why Hera Pheri 3 has…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for…

Find out why Ramanand Sagar refused to hand…

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification