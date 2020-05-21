The lockdown has left many away from their families for over two months with barely any way of meeting them due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now that the Lockdown 4.0 is upon us, the government has given a few leniencies and has opened up opportunities for those who need to travel for emergencies. It was only recently that Swara Bhasker learned that her mother has suffered a fracture in her right arm.

Needless to say, it left her restless and she was waiting for the permissions to open up before she could apply to leave Mumbai. As soon as the permissions were sorted, Swara left for Delhi via road since opting for a flight is not an option yet. It took her two days to reach Delhi with an overnight stay and now she’s with her mother to help her out. She’s very grateful for the authorities for allowing her to travel and she has taken all the necessary self-isolation precautions and has followed the protocols.

