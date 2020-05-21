Batwoman actress Ruby Rose, after starring as the caped crusader for one season, announced her exit from the TV series. The news came in on Tuesday, May 19, that the actress will no longer play the role of Kate Keen / Batwoman on the CW series.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Ruby shared in a statement to Variety. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you, Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

Her shocking departure has left the fans surprised. But, reportedly, she left the show due to multiple reasons. As per TV Line, "It wasn’t 100-percent her decision. It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit.”

The report further stated, "According to an insider, Rose was distressed by the long hours demanded of a lead TV role and did not acclimate well to life in Vancouver (where the show shoots)."

Batwoman aired in October 2019 on CW as the story progressed with the aftermath of Batman's disappearance. Her character Kate Kane takes over the charge to protect Gotham City. Now, the makers are on a lookout for a new actress to take over the role.