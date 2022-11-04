Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh started his career in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Post the release, the production banner again collaborated with the actor for its 2011 release Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Singh has been part of a bunch of YRF films. However, the association has come to an end now.

Ranveer Singh and YRF Talent Management Agency part ways amicably: Report

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh and YRF Talent Management Agency have amicably decided to part ways. Quoting a reliable source, the report stated, “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra punted on him as a rank newcomer, who has since then become one of the biggest superstars that this country has seen.”

It further added, “He has been mentored, groomed, and shaped to become the icon that he is today. So, the relationship between the two is and will always be solid and precious as ever.”

As the source continued, it asserted, “Ranveer was being managed by YRF’s talent management agency and they have now amicably decided to part ways in this regard. Ranveer and YRF will continue to collaborate together creatively as and when they can come together for an exciting project. The relationship between Ranveer and YRF has always been and continues to be one of immense mutual respect and affection.”

A few days ago, the portal had also reported that Parineeti Chopra has moved out of YRF’s talent management agency. However, it’s all done amicably. The report had stated that Parineeti wanted to explore other avenues, and thus she decided to move to another talent management agency.

Coming back to Singh’s professional front, the 37-year-old actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He has a bunch of upcoming projects in his kitty, including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus, among others.

