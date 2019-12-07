Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.12.2019 | 6:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pagalpanti
follow us on

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy wins the best feature film award at the Asian Academy Creative award

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Gully Boy has turned out to be the cult classic film of the year 2019 and has been winning many accolades throughout the year. Recently, Zoya Akhtar’s directorial won the Best Feature Film Award at Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy wins the best feature film award at the Asian Academy Creative award

Ecstatic, about the news, Zoya Akhtar also has put the story on her social media and expressed gratitude. Not only that, the social media handle of Excel Entertainment has also retweeted the news.

The film has also received a nomination for the 92nd Oscar academy awards.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Gully Boy which went ahead to create an immense buzz amongst the masses. The movie was screened at the Berlin Film Festival and received countless praises for the same, it also bagged the award of ‘Best Film’ in Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne and will soon be released theatrically, in Japan.

Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy starred Alia Bhatt as his love interest brought to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby. The film is on the underground rap movement in India and was released on the 14th of February 2019.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar gives insight into his…

Television actress Mona Singh to tie the knot

Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar is grateful that the…

Taapsee Pannu says that she spoke to…

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal why…

Ayushmann Khurrana to star in a romantic…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification