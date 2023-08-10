Real Kabaddi League gets a boost as Rannvijay Singha joins the promotion as a stakeholder and also as a brand promoter. Rannvijay, who was also associated with Real Kabaddi in the previous season, has sealed their relationship further by becoming an investor and a brand promoter. The Season 3 of Real Kabaddi is scheduled to being at the end of September. With Ranvijay coming on board the league will get a new set of audiences and will also attract more brands and advertisers.

Rannvijay Singha buys stake in Real Kabaddi League; joins as investor and promoter

Talking about the same an excited Rannvijay Singha said, “I have been following Real Kabaddi since its inception and I think they have done fabulous work with the league. I am an ardent fan of the sport and believe that after cricket, there is only one league that can be popular and that is Kabaddi. I have always wanted to be part of a league-based sport in India and that dream has come true.”

Talking about the partnership Mr. Shubham Choudhary, Founder of Atlanture Sports Private Limited said, “Rannvijay is a passionate Kabaddi fan, and I am glad that he has come on board not only as an investor but also as a brand promoter. I am sure with him on board we will be able to reach out to more people. We are trying to create synergies between sports and entertainment, we also wanted to appeal to the youth and who is better than India’s Youth Icon.

Real Kabaddi League is a franchise-based sports league and a national-level professional Kabaddi tournament. This platform was created to scout & nurture talent from non-metro cities & grassroots. It aims to empower the regional kabaddi players in every way possible confidence and provides a platform for upcoming new talent to showcase their skills. The league consists of 8 teams namely- Jaipur Jaguars, Shekhawati Kings, Chambal Pirates, Mewar Monks, Bikana Riders, Jodhana Warriors, Arawali Eagles, and Singh Soorma. The third season of Real Kabaddi will begin in the end of September 2023.

