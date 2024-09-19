Apart from this honor, the actress will also present roses and gifts to the children participating in the event.

Renowned Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is partnering with the renowned charity organisation Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) on the occasion of World Rose Day. The actress will illuminate the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai in red to spread awareness on cancer this day. She will be joined by young cancer patients for this landmark event.

Rani Mukerji to illuminate Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red for cancer awareness on World Rose Day

Expressing her happiness over being associated for such a noble cause, Rani Mukerji shared, “I’m truly humbled to support this important cause and I thank the Cancer Patients Aid Association for choosing me to be a part of such a noble mission. Those suffering from this need all our support and compassion and we must all take part to be educated about cancer. I hope this activity plays an important role in spreading awareness.”

She added, “As actors, we get so much unconditional love from our viewers. It also makes us responsible to stand up and do our bit whenever needed. I truly believe that actors must use their voice to spread as much awareness as possible for issues that are critical like cancer. We must foster an environment of compassion for those suffering from cancer and for the families of those going through the journey with such patients. Initiatives like these are important to drive home such messages.”

In addition to illuminating the sea link, Rani Mukerji will also present roses and gifts to the children participating in the event. World Rose Day commemorates the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada, who was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumor, a rare blood cancer.

Meanwhile speaking about Rani Mukerji, the actress was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, that was inspired by the true story of a mother whose kids were taken away by Norwegian authorities.

