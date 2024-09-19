comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.09.2024 | 2:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rani Mukerji to illuminate Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red for cancer awareness on World Rose Day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rani Mukerji to illuminate Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red for cancer awareness on World Rose Day

en Bollywood News Rani Mukerji to illuminate Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red for cancer awareness on World Rose Day

Apart from this honor, the actress will also present roses and gifts to the children participating in the event.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Renowned Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is partnering with the renowned charity organisation Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) on the occasion of World Rose Day. The actress will illuminate the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai in red to spread awareness on cancer this day. She will be joined by young cancer patients for this landmark event.

Rani Mukerji to illuminate Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red for cancer awareness on World Rose Day

Rani Mukerji to illuminate Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red for cancer awareness on World Rose Day

Expressing her happiness over being associated for such a noble cause, Rani Mukerji shared, “I’m truly humbled to support this important cause and I thank the Cancer Patients Aid Association for choosing me to be a part of such a noble mission. Those suffering from this need all our support and compassion and we must all take part to be educated about cancer. I hope this activity plays an important role in spreading awareness.”

She added, “As actors, we get so much unconditional love from our viewers. It also makes us responsible to stand up and do our bit whenever needed. I truly believe that actors must use their voice to spread as much awareness as possible for issues that are critical like cancer. We must foster an environment of compassion for those suffering from cancer and for the families of those going through the journey with such patients. Initiatives like these are important to drive home such messages.”

In addition to illuminating the sea link, Rani Mukerji will also present roses and gifts to the children participating in the event. World Rose Day commemorates the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada, who was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumor, a rare blood cancer.

Meanwhile speaking about Rani Mukerji, the actress was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, that was inspired by the true story of a mother whose kids were taken away by Norwegian authorities.

Also Read: Sharvari reveals how she forgot her lines in front of Rani Mukerji during Bunty Aur Babli 2 shoot

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and…

Krushna Abhishek reacts to Sunita Ahuja…

CONFIRMED! Jacqueline Fernandez to share…

Chandigarh court issues notice to Kangana…

Ananya Panday confirms season 2 of Call Me…

Sector 36: Vikrant Massey and Deepak…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification