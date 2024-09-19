A burqa-clad woman recently approached veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, the father of actor Salman Khan, and threatened him using the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The incident occurred in Mumbai’s Carter Road area, months after Salman Khan’s Bandra residence was fired upon, reportedly at the behest of the jailed gangster.

Incident at Carter Road: A Brief Overview

On Wednesday, Salim Khan was seated at a promenade after his morning walk when a woman, along with a man on a bike, approached him. The woman allegedly asked, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya?" (Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi?), making a direct reference to the gangster.

Mumbai's Bandra police have registered a case and are actively working to trace the two individuals involved. The police suspect the incident might have been a prank but have taken the matter seriously, considering Bishnoi’s past involvement with threats to the Khan family.

The Lawrence Bishnoi Connection

The name Lawrence Bishnoi is well-known in connection to multiple criminal activities, including threats against Salman Khan. The gangster, currently jailed, is reportedly linked to the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi’s gang had also previously threatened to kill Salman Khan, leading to heightened security around the actor and his family.

In an earlier incident on April 14, two men on a motorcycle fired five rounds outside Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra. Although no one was injured, the attack raised serious concerns about the safety of the Khan family. Six people have been arrested in connection with that case, and the Mumbai Police has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against at least nine individuals, including Bishnoi.

