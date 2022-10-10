comscore

Randeep Hooda breaks silence on video of people stomping on dead Tiger in Bihar; criticises authorities

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda reacted to the viral video of people stomping on a dead Tiger in Bihar.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Apart from being an actor, Randeep Hooda is also a former ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals. As recently a tiger was shot dead in Bihar’s Champaran region, the actor tweeted his discontent regarding the incident.

Randeep Hooda breaks silence on video of people stomping on dead Tiger in Bihar; criticises authorities

Speaking his mind through a tweet, the actor shared a viral video where people were stomping and pulling the whiskers of a dead man-eating tiger. He criticised the authorities for violating the standard protocol and people for manhandling the tiger after it was shot.

In a brief tweet, the Highway actor wrote, “Firstly the Bihar forest dept chooses to deploy private hunter to kill a problem tiger ignoring  @ntca_india ‘s SOP and then in complete disregard to the set protocols and death, people can be seen stomping and pulling its whiskers. Is this a way to treat the national animal?”

Not only this, the Kick actor also shared a follow-up tweet. In it, he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. For the unversed, the dead man-eating tiger had reportedly killed at least nine people.

Coming to the professional front of the 46-year-old actor, he has a bunch of projects in his hand, including a biopic on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The upcoming film also marks his directorial debut. The actor shouldered the responsibility of a director after Mahesh Majrekar opted out of the film. He will also be seen in Unfair & Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz.

