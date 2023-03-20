Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan, two of Bollywood's biggest stars, are set to reunite on the silver screen for Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. As per the latest buzz, Sanjay Dutt has already joined the team of Jawan for the shoot today, which is on March 20.

Sanjay Dutt joins Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan for a “Brief but effective and action-packed cameo”

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by, then the character warranted the presence of someone with an extraordinary screen presence and that’s why the makers picked Sanjay Dutt. The report quoted a source saying, “Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan for a brief but effective and action-packed cameo. The duo will be shooting together over the next 4 to 5 days at a studio in Mumbai, and it’s a big dramatic action scene forming an integral part of the film’s narrative.”

The source further added, “Sanjay Dutt returned to Mumbai from his Leo shoot in Kashmir on Sunday noon and 24 hours later, he was all charged up to shoot an action scene with SRK on Jawan.” On the same note, it is worth mentioning here that the duo last shared the screen space in 2011’s release Ra.One, which was headlined by Shah Rukh and Sanjay played a cameo.

Besides this, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is also making headlines for other reasons including speculations around its release date. Earlier, Bollywood Hungama reported that the much-awaited action-thriller might be postponed. In fact, if Jawan postpones, the release of Dunki might also be pushed. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “If Shah Rukh Khan brings Jawan to cinemas in October, there’s no way Dunki will release two months later. Two of the biggest films of the year, both starring the same star, would obviously not release so close to each other. Hence, if Jawan is pushed to October, Dunki will be postponed to the first quarter or summer of 2024.”

Also Read: Will the postponement of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan lead to Dunki’s release being pushed to 2024?

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.