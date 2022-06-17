Ranbir Kapoor and his newly married wife Alia Bhatt are soon going to produce movies together. The precursor to this happening is that the newly married couple has hopped on board as co-producers on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

A source reveals, “It was Brahmastra producer Karan Johar who suggested that Ranbir and Ali come on board as producers. Karan is close to both, especially Alia.” Interestingly Alia already has a production house Eternal Sunshine Productions that she had a launched in March 2019 .Actors usually turn producers to give themselves the roles that they do not get from other producers. This is not the case with Alia.

Right now, she is going through a dream run as an actor with every major filmmaker in her work list. The production house is to sign talented directors to make films based on scripts that catch Alia’s fancy. Her productions will not only feature her. In fact, they may not feature her at all.

Alia’s plan in the near future is to co-produce film with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

