Varun Dhawan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Jugjugg Jeeyo. Amidst this, he had recent interaction with media where he was asked about the slump that Bollywood has faced with back-to-back releases and how South movies have overpowered the Hindi films.

Varun Dhawan on South movies soaring at box office compared to Bollywood – “”7-8 major flops have happened in their cinema also”

During a recent media interaction, the actor was asked about three South films that overpowered Hindi movies - Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. Sharing his thoughts on the ongoing North vs South debate, Varun said, "Cinema is doing well right now. The audience has the right to watch the cinema they want to watch. Hollywood films have been working for so many years. It is because they are liking it and, therefore, they are watching it. I myself enjoyed watching KGF 2. I had a great time watching it. It is one of the biggest grossers right now."

When asked how Bollywood movies have flopped at the box office in the last couple of months, he pointed out that there were South films as well that didn't work either. Varun added, "7-8 major flops have happened in their cinema also. That has also happened because nothing was released in the last 2 and a half years. I feel a good film will come. In the Hindi film industry, we have a lot of good films coming up. Every film can't be a hit. The audience won't watch a bad film, whether it is English, Hindi or a South film. They will not watch."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo on June 24. Directed by Raj Mehta, the actor will be seen alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

