Akshay Kumar will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a loving sibling, who shares a rather emotional bond with his sisters, in Raksha Bandhan. He will be seen as the brother of four sisters played by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadiba Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady.

Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar's role as a brother will make you laugh and cry in this Aanand L. Rai directorial

Calling it as the ‘purest form of relationship’, Raksha Bandhan talks about the love and sacrifice that a sibling can do for the other but in a light-hearted manner. Set amidst the backdrop of a small town, one brother takes up the charge of getting four of his sisters – four sisters who are completely different from each other. While Sadiba Khateeb plays the role of the understanding sister, Deepika, Sahejmeen, and Smrithi are young and share a love-hate bond with each other. On the other hand, his only dream is to get married to his childhood sweetheart played by Bhumi Pednekar. Tackling the prejudices of having daughters, dowry, and other issues, will he be able to fulfil all his dreams including getting his sisters married and his own dream of being married to his childhood sweetheart?

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar also shared a poster of the film featuring him and his onscreen sisters. He also captioned it as per the message of the film, where he spoke about sibling love and unity. He said, “Togetherness is knowing each other’s secrets, joys, happiness and hearts. Togetherness is life. And what’s life without a family. Come join this beautiful family. We are waiting for you,” he had said.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Raksha Bandhan is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. Produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, Raksha Bandhan is slated to release on the day the festival is celebrated, August 11. The film will be clashing with the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha.

