Actor Bradley Cooper, who has scored multiple Oscar nominations for acting, writing, and producing, recently revealed that a famous director once mocked him for scoring 7 career Oscar nominations.

According to Entertainment Weekly, on a recent episode of the podcast SmartLess, the star recounted an incident involving a famous director during his awards season campaign for A Star is Born. Cooper was at a party with an actress friend when he met the unnamed filmmaker, who offered up some less-than-flattering comments. The 47-year-old had seven nominations to his name at the time.

His friend, also a well-known performer, had previously been nominated for three Oscars. According to Cooper, the director quipped, "What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she's only got three?" "I'm like, 'Bro, why are you such an a--hole?" Cooper told the podcast hosts, “I would never f--king forget that. Go f--k yourself,”

The multi-hyphenate has since added two more Oscar nominations, totaling it to 9. Cooper co-produced Joker and Nightmare Alley, both of which were critically acclaimed. In the same interview, he shared that a "hero female actress" made a hurtful comment when he nabbed his first ever nomination for Silver Linings Playbook.

"She's like, 'I saw your movie. You deserve the nom,'" Cooper said. "I was like, 'What? I'm sorry, what?' 'The nom.' Then like 10 or 20 minutes later — I'm not kidding — I passed her going to the bathroom and she mouths it, 'The nom.' I remember [thinking], 'What the f--k is this town?' Can you imagine saying that to somebody? You've got to be f--ked up to do that."

As reports suggest, Bradley Cooper will be seen his next directorial effort, the Netflix-backed Leonard Bernstein drama Maestro in which he stars in the title role opposite Carey Mulligan as Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre. "There's the movie; a movie about marriage, a movie about family. That's it," Cooper said. "Why is it nuclear? Because it's this f--king music. Music is nuclear. I had a secret weapon in A Star is Born.”

“It was Lady Gaga. The secret weapon I have in this movie is f--king Leonard Bernstein and Gustav Mahler. The music!" he added.

